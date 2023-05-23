Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 5.1%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 3,704,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,676,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,473,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 459,210 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $3,899,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 55.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

