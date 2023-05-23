CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

