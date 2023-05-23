Cardano 24 Hour Volume Hits $154.76 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.91 billion and $154.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.64 or 0.06776993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00053983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,865,581,797 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.