Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 643,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,388,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

USMV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,872 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

