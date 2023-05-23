Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 783,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Cadiz as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1,323.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 170,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 256.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 778.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cadiz by 243.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the first quarter worth $45,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,895. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

