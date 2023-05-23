Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.00. 2,187,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,757. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.