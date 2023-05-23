Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $900,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

