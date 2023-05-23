CannabisCoin Hits Market Cap of $477,351.75 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $477,351.75 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,856.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00338636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00563698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00067971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00427353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001199 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

