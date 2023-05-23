Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.84. 510,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

