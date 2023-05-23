Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. 29,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,244. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

