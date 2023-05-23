C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up to $27.87

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.87, but opened at $28.82. C3.ai shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 6,555,030 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,848 shares of company stock valued at $941,342. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in C3.ai by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in C3.ai by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

