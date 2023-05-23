Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.60 Per Share

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bytes Technology Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON BYIT opened at GBX 450.60 ($5.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,204.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Bytes Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 353.40 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 478.60 ($5.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.97) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

