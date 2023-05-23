Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $30.86

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Weibo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,917,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 97,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.