Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $30.86

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.90.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,917,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 97,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Stock Up 1.5 %
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Why Investors Aren’t Kicking Up Their Heels Over Boot Barn Stock?
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.