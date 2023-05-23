Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $179.57

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.57.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

