Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $122.57

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

