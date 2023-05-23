Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $158.00

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Crocs Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crocs by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

