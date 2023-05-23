Brenna Preisser Sells 1,309 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 294,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,214. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.