Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $205.91. 2,873,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,889. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

