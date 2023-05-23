Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.12 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001964 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $44.12 million and $90.36 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 474,826,350.83713853 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.49956293 USD and is up 8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $42,024,274.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

