BlueArk (BRK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,864.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00427582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00129201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

