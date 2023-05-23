BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $958,403.82

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $958,403.82 and approximately $587.53 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,272.12 or 1.00031901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05323409 USD and is up 19.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $799.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

