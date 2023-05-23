Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

BITF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bitfarms Trading Up 1.8 %

BITF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitfarms Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 109,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

