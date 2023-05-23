Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
BITF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Bitfarms Trading Up 1.8 %
BITF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.