Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.76 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $168.76 million and $624,022.01 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $10.52 or 0.00038617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,235.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00424821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00125329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.53737059 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $724,700.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

