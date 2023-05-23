Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 47.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 69% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00119128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00046509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

