Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,976.63 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.40 million and approximately $64,976.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00130178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00061639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027797 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.