Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.94 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $523.77 billion and $10.94 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $27,024.95 on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00427002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00128364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,380,968 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

