BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.82 and last traded at $114.58. Approximately 704,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 683,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioNTech from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.20.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

