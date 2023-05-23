Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Increases Dividend to GBX 22.90 Per Share

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.28) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,166 ($14.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,180.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,181.19. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,440 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.