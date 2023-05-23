Biconomy (BICO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $159.35 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,081,671 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

