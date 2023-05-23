Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $24.02

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.02, but opened at $23.20. Belite Bio shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1,518 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLTE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

