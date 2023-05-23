BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.8 %

BGNE stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.84. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

