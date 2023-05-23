BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,985 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $80,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

