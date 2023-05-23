Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BLCO opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.