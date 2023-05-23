Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,089 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.