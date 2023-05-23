Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.68

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Barloworld Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.
Barloworld Company Profile
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
