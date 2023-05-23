Bard Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,401 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,736 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

