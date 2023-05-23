Bard Associates Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 510.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCS opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

