Barclays Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth about $8,217,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.