Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 42 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.57. 517,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,659. The firm has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

