Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 348.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 93,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,071. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

