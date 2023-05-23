Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.04 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Stryker stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.31. 147,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

