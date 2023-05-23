Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 7,100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $162.10. 132,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

