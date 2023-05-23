Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4012 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
Shares of BPHLY stock opened at C$39.00 on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52-week low of C$26.56 and a 52-week high of C$39.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.98.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
