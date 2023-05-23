Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 184,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 693,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 342.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

