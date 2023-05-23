Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

