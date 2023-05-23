Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

