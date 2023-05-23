Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

