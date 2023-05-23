Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

