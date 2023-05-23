Baldwin Investment Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $334.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

