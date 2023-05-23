Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $719,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Target by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 23,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

